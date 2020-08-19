Federal Caseload Rises 30%, Fueled By Product Liability Suits

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Federal trial courts saw nearly 30% more pending cases as of June 30 than at the same time last year, an uptick apparently driven by a rash of new personal injury and product liability cases, according to recent statistics from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. The total number of cases pending in federal courts rose from 461,481 in June 2019 to 599,049 in June of this year, reflecting a 29.8% increase, the data says. During that period, new civil case filings jumped 43% — from 293,520 to 421,082 — with the number of personal injury and product liability suits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS