Fla. Atty Facing High-Speed DUI Charge Says She's Innocent

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A former Kelley Kronenberg partner based in South Florida told Law360 on Thursday that she's "innocent" and plans to fight charges that she led officers on a high-speed pursuit while intoxicated, an evening that ended with her in a Key West police station allegedly urging officers to order pizza. Attorney Reena Patel Sanders was driving 80 mph in a 45 mph zone with her hazard lights flashing just after midnight on Monday in a busy area near Marathon, Florida, according to a report by arresting officer Corbin Hradecky. Hradecky said Sanders refused to pull over when he turned on his lights...

