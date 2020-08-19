SEC Must Now Approve All New NMS Plan Fee Changes

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday scrapped a rule exception that allowed equity exchange operators and other National Market System participants to immediately change the fees they charge, instead passing a rule to require public notice, comment and SEC approval before such changes take effect. The new rule, which was proposed Oct. 1, means that investors can no longer be charged new or changed fees until that process plays out, which could entail up to 300 days for the SEC to either approve, reject or institute proceedings after a fee change proposal is filed. "NMS plan fees affect a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS