Calif. Jurors' Zoom Chat Not Grounds For Mistrial, Judge Says

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Wednesday rejected an insulation company's bid for a mistrial in a fully remote jury trial over a retired Navy admiral's mesothelioma, ruling that a friendly discussion between the admiral and two jurors about how to put up a Zoom virtual background didn't unfairly influence the panel. Jurors chatting with the plaintiff about Zoom backgrounds during a remote trial is not grounds for a mistrial, a California judge has ruled. In photo, Zoom advertising in New York in 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) In a five-page order, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brad Seligman rejected defendant Metalclad Insulation LLC's second...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS