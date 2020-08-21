Ariz. Justices OK Measure To Legalize, Tax Pot For Nov. Ballot

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Arizona voters will decide in November whether to legalize and tax recreational marijuana, as the state Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's ruling that the measure's summary on the initiative petitions signed by voters wasn't misleading. The justices on Thursday unanimously affirmed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge James D. Smith's Aug. 7 decision tossing a challenge that seven residents lodged against the Smart and Safe Arizona Act's 100-word summary. The justices issued a short order without an opinion to accommodate the election cycle's deadlines. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who was named in the lawsuit in her official capacity...

