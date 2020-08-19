PTAB Probes Broadcom On Whether New Claims Pass Muster

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge expressed discomfort Wednesday with amendments Broadcom Corp. wants to make to claims in a video decoding patent, suggesting that a new claim doesn't appear to meet all the legal requirements for substitute claims. The issue is whether that claim responds to challenger Renesas Electronics Corp.'s invalidity argument, which would be required for an amended claim to pass muster. Broadcom argued that it does so indirectly because of its dependency on another proposed amended claim, 15, which the company argued responds to one of Renesas' invalidity theories. But Administrative Patent Judge Patrick M. Boucher called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS