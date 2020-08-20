'Law Tigers' Go After 'TigerLaw' In Law Firm TM Catfight

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An Arizona law firm association styling itself as the "Law Tigers" claims an Illinois firm is infringing its trademark by using the nickname "TigerLaw," according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Chicago federal court. The American Association of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers Inc., an association of law firm members around the U.S., has promoted its legal services under the trademark "Law Tigers" since 2001, along with registered tiger images and graphics, according to the complaint. But in 2012, Howard Piggee III and his Oak Park, Illinois-based law firm HP3 Law LLC started using the moniker TigerLaw and images of tigers in connection...

