BigLaw And The Ballot: The Pro Bono Fight For Mail-In Voting

By Jack Karp |

Pro bono attorneys from BigLaw firms are playing a large part in pandemic-driven court battles over mail-in voting. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

With the presidential election looming on the horizon, voter advocates in Rhode Island and elsewhere are battling to ease restrictions on mail-in voting they say have been made too burdensome — and dangerous — by the coronavirus pandemic. But they are running into forces using the specter of voter fraud to keep those restrictions in place.

You shouldn't have to choose between your health and your right to vote. Those two things are not mutually exclusive.











George P. Varghese WilmerHale

These cases are moving fast.











Michael C. Keats Fried Frank