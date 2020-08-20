Insurers Pull Income Protection Amid Unemployment Fears

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 2:25 PM BST) -- Insurers are increasingly withdrawing from the income protection market, a market data company has warned as the U.K. heads toward its worst unemployment crisis in nearly 10 years. London-based GlobalData said that it expects gross written premium to drop by 26.5% this year for the product, which protects policyholders against having to meet mortgage or rental payments during a period of unemployment. The Bank of England said at the start of the month that the number of people in the U.K. out of work will probably almost double to reach 2.5 million by Christmas — the highest level since 2013....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS