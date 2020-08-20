EU Regulator Backs Tougher Anti-Money Laundering Plan

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 11:26 AM BST) -- Europe's banking watchdog gave its backing on Thursday to the European Commission's call for a tougher regime to fight money laundering and terrorist financing after a spate of high-profile financial scandals revealed cracks in the regulatory framework. The European Banking Authority said that it will support the commission, the European Union's executive arm, as it moves to enact stricter money laundering rules for the region. The updated regime should focus on making sure that all member states implement the rules to the same standard, the authority said. "The EBA is of the view that a comprehensive assessment of the current [anti-money laundering] framework...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS