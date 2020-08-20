Motor Injury Claims Fall 35% During UK Lockdown

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 4:34 PM BST) -- The number of personal injury claims resulting from motor accidents fell by 35% in the second quarter of the year, U.K. government figures show, owing to fewer cars on the road during the lockdown period. Statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions show that the number of insurance claims fell from 146,844 between April and June 2019, to 94,733 in the same period this year. The numbers were not released publicly, but came from a freedom of information request by the Association of Consumer Support Organizations, a claimant sector trade body. DWP confirmed the numbers were accurate but declined to...

