Paul Hastings Picks Up London Finance Pro From Shearman

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 4:40 PM BST) -- Law firm Paul Hastings said Thursday it has snagged a finance partner from Shearman & Sterling as the firm aims to build its finance and restructuring team in its London office. Paul Hastings LLP said it has hired Peter Hayes, a bank finance expert from rival firm Shearman & Sterling LLP. Hastings led the European finance team at his previous firm. "Peter has been on our radar for some time given his reputation in the market," Seth Zachary, chairman of Paul Hastings, said. "So as we continue to invest in our leading global finance and restructuring practice, we are delighted to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS