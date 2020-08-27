EU Anti-Graft Chief Hails Game Change In Fight Against Fraud

Law360, London (August 27, 2020, 11:15 PM BST) -- The European Union's new public prosecutor will be a "game changer" in the fight against the fraud, corruption and tax avoidance that damages the bloc's finances when it becomes operational in November, the head of the EU's anti-graft agency told Law360 in an interview. Ville Itälä Ville Itälä, director-general of the European Anti-Fraud Office, known as OLAF, said he wants to cooperate closely with the European Public Prosecutor's Office, the first supranational prosecutor responsible for investigating and prosecuting white-collar offenses against the EU budget. The prosecutor's office, or EPPO, will complement the work of the anti-fraud office, which conducts administrative investigations...

