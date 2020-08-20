Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Copyright infringement boutique Oppenheim & Zebrak earned a spot on this week's legal lions list with a $6.1 million copyright victory for textbook publishers, while Los Angeles law firm Browne George Ross ended up among the legal lambs after the Second Circuit undid a $21 million trademark win for client Tiffany & Co. Legal Lions First up on this week's legal lions list is Oppenheim & Zebrak LLP. On Monday, the firm scored a $6.1 million victory on behalf of McGraw-Hill and other textbook publishers in New York federal court in a lawsuit over a "brazen" scheme to illegally sell educational...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS