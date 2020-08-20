Vitamin Retailer GNC Cleared To Solicit Votes On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Vitamin and supplement retailer GNC Holdings Inc. got the go-ahead from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to solicit votes on its Chapter 11 plan as it moves forward with its dual-track bankruptcy with a $770 million floor bid in place for its assets. After a hearing held virtually Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens signed an order approving GNC's Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement so it can solicit votes, and another clearing the way for GNC to enter into a stalking horse agreement with China's state-controlled Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co. Ltd., according to court records. The court's order found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS