11 Sizzlin' Summer Book Recommendations For Tax Pros

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- As tax practitioners await the next round of blockbuster guidance or get ready for their first virtual appearances before the U.S. Tax Court, they may want to take a break with a captivating book. Here, Law360 recommends 11 books tax professionals should read poolside or while lounging at home. 'Too Much and Never Enough' by Mary Trump In "Too Much and Never Enough," President Donald Trump's niece Mary explains how and why she provided her family's tax documents to The New York Times. The newspaper used those documents for an investigative article that explored how the president received at least $413...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS