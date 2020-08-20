Furniture Importer Seeks Refund Of Trump's China Duties

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A New York-based furniture company sued the federal government Thursday, alleging that U.S. Customs and Border Protection has failed to refund duties it paid on imported products that are now excluded from tariffs on Chinese goods implemented in 2018. Poppin Inc. told the U.S. Court of International Trade that CBP doesn't get to decide whether or not to refund duties on chairs, seats and office furniture imported from China, based on orders from the U.S. Trade Representative. USTR definitely decided in February and March that those products would be retroactively excluded from Chinese tariffs, according to the complaint. "Customs is acting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS