Justices Told Fed. Circ. Wrongly OKs PTAB With New Findings

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- ThermoLife has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to undo the Federal Circuit's invalidation of a nutritional supplement patent, saying the appeals court improperly affirms Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions by making new factual findings with "alarming frequency." In an Aug. 10 cert petition, the company said the Federal Circuit's January decision that a claim of its creatine nitrate patent is invalid flouted "bedrock" precedent that courts can only affirm decisions by agencies like the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on the grounds that the agency set forth. According to ThermoLife, the appeals court improperly made its own new findings to conclude that...

