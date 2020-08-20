Refinery Can't Hide Identity In DC Circ. Emissions Rule Fight

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- An oil refinery can't use a pseudonym to fight the outcome of its Renewable Fuel Standard waiver application, the D.C. Circuit ruled Thursday, saying the company "provided far too frail a basis" to clear the exceptionally high bar required to shield judicial proceedings from the public. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel denied a bid by what it described as a small, privately owned refinery to proceed under a pseudonym. The panel gave the refinery two weeks to attach its name to the suit, which challenges the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision on its 2018 application seeking a waiver on certain...

