K&L Gates Partially Rolls Back COVID-19 Pay Cuts

Kevin Penton By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Legal Industry newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has performed better than expected during the coronavirus pandemic and is rolling back some of the pay cuts it instituted this spring, the Pittsburgh-based firm confirmed Thursday.Most employees will see a 33% improvement in previously imposed reductions after Sept. 1, with equity partners seeing a 25% improvement in the reductions, according to an email sent internally last week by global managing partner James Segerdahl, which the firm confirmed.Advances for equity partners beginning in late September will be 15% less than normal, rather than 20% less than normal, according to the Aug. 14 email obtained by Law360. Those who earn between $75,001 and $100,000 will again receive their pre-reduction compensation as of Sept. 1, the email said.Income partners, associates and staffers beginning in early September will see a 10% reduction in their salaries, as opposed to a 15% reduction, according to the email. A K&L Gates spokesman declined to comment beyond the email's contents."Our firm is well-positioned," Segerdahl wrote in the email. "As we look ahead, we see a bright future and we have learned much about our resilience and abilities as a firm through a difficult period."K&L Gates announced inthat beginning the following month, it was temporarily cutting pay by 15% for its attorneys and staff making more than $75,000 annually. Equity partners were also to see a 20% reduction in their scheduled advances, with the cuts to be revisited on a regular basis as the year progressed, the firm said at the time.Segerdahl said in the email that since the pay reductions were implemented, K&L Gates is "doing quite well under the circumstances and given the widespread economic distress.""We have shown as a firm that we are highly capable of working together to deliver first rate legal advice and work product through the most difficult of circumstances — even through a crisis such as the one we are experiencing now," Segerdahl wrote.--Additional reporting by Xiumei Dong and Hailey Konnath. Editing by Alanna Weissman.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.