3 Death Penalty Cases Knocking On The High Court's Door

By Emma Cueto |

The only Native American on death row, a man whose trial judge overruled a jury's decision to not sentence him to death and an inmate challenging a drug linked to several botched executions have all this month asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their cases.

» Key Issue Can lower courts bar death row inmates from examining potential racial bias by juries post-trial, or does a 2017 Supreme Court precedent justify reopening the matter?

» Key Issue Does the execution of a person sentenced to death by judicial override violate the Eighth Amendment?

» Key Issue Does the Eighth Amendment allow for death penalty protocols that could result in sensations similar to drowning or suffocation, or can states be required to look deeper into alternative methods?