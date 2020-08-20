Nomura Employees Investigated In German Tax Fraud Probe

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 9:56 PM BST) -- Japanese financial conglomerate Nomura Holdings Inc. said in a stock filing Thursday that current or former employees were under investigation by a German public prosecutor for possible tax fraud through the manipulation of the timing of dividends, known as cum-ex. Germany's public prosecutor general of the Federal Court of Justice notified the company that the suspected fraud relates to tax refund filings from 2007 to 2012, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The authority is investigating Nomura International PLC, the holding company's European subsidiary. The company said it was cooperating with investigators. German authorities began a crackdown...

