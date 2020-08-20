Mich. Power Co. Deal Brings Coal Plant Closure Closer

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- An American Electric Power Co. Inc. unit on Wednesday settled with several environmental groups regarding how it will provide electricity to Michigan over next 20 years, including agreeing to seek pre-approval before renewing a lease for a "super polluter" coal plant. As part of Indiana Michigan Power Co.'s effort to gain approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission for its Integrated Resource Plan, a document that lays out the utility's vision for the next 20 years, green groups including Sierra Club negotiated a deal on environmental issues important to them, including potentially eliminating the Rockport coal plant in southwest Indiana....

