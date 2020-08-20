Colo. City Clerk Thwarted Cannabis Ballot Measure, Suit Says

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Cannabis advocates have accused the Loveland, Colorado, city clerk of sabotaging their bid to get retail marijuana on the ballot by giving incorrect deadlines and prematurely ending signature collection, according to a suit in state court. The ballot petition organizers alleged in a complaint last Tuesday that Loveland City Clerk Patti Garcia intentionally misled them about the signature collection time frame and stopped collecting new signatures nearly two weeks before the deadline. The organizers said Garcia "intentionally provided an incorrect deadline in an attempt to thwart plaintiffs' efforts to collect signatures" and "purposefully misled them about the applicable time period to...

