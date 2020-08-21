Calif. Atty Says Lewis Brisbois Cheated Him Of $1M Fee Award

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A California attorney has filed a fraud suit against Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, one of its partners and several other firms and attorneys who allegedly cheated him out of over $1 million in attorney fees from a settlement in a personal injury lawsuit. Peter Kagel said in the complaint, which includes a claim for intentional misrepresentation or fraud and one for intentional infliction of emotional distress, that when he agreed to settle the underlying case on behalf of his client, Janet Linton, it was obviously his intention that the settlement would include attorney fees, but that opposing counsel for the...

