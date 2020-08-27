Despite New Attacks, Citizen Suits Are Constitutional

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A recent amicus curiae filing in a high-profile Michigan Clean Air Act case targets an important aspect of environmental law — citizen suit provisions — and whether they run afoul of constitutional principles. In U.S. v. DTE Energy et al.,[1] a Michigan district court is considering arguments of two law professors who question whether citizen suits invade executive powers. The July 30 amicus curiae brief alleges that citizen suit provisions violate the vesting and appointments clauses of Article II of the U.S. Constitution, and raise important separation of powers issues. Because all executive power, including power to enforce laws, is vested in the president under...

