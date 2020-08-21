Lowenstein Securities Chair Forms New Firm With Colleagues

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Lawrence Rolnick, the chair of Lowenstein Sandler LLP's securities litigation practice, is taking nine of his colleagues with him to start a new firm catering to the investment management industry, he told Law360 on Friday. Rolnick, who joined Lowenstein more than 28 years ago, has been leading the firm's securities litigation practice for the past two decades. At the new firm, he will be joined by partners Marc Kramer and Sheila Sadighi, who were at Lowenstein for over 11 years and 21 years, respectively. They are also bringing along three other partners and four associates with them to the new firm....

