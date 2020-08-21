Tax Evasion Deals Help HMRC Net £23M More

Law360, London (August 21, 2020, 9:12 PM BST) -- A scheme in which tax evaders can own up to their crimes and escape jail has helped authorities rake in almost 25% more revenue than the previous year, according to HM Revenue & Custom figures. The program — Code of Practice 9 procedure, or COP9 — yielded proceeds of £119 million ($155.8 million) for the year ending March 2020, despite HMRC opening 106 fewer COP9 investigations than in the previous year, according to HMRC data. In 2018-2019, HMRC opened 438 COP9 cases and yielded around £96 million. The COP9 scheme covers both deliberate and nondeliberate conduct, and a criminal investigation could...

