Insurers Warn Over £122B Blow From Gov't Index Plans

Law360, London (August 21, 2020, 3:38 PM BST) -- Insurers have warned that a proposed government shake-up of the way annual pension increases are calculated could cost retirement schemes and investors £122 billion ($160 billion). Doing away with the so-called retail price index, a measure of inflation, could be a huge blow to savers with final benefits-style pensions, the Association of British Insurers said on Friday. The association was responding to a consultation by the Treasury and the UK Statistics Authority, which closed on Thursday. "It is widely accepted that the [retail price index] model is less than perfect, but the proposal's impact will be felt by policyholders and pension savers...

