SFO Charges Ex-Attys With Fraud Over Collapsed Legal Fund

Law360, London (August 21, 2020, 11:03 AM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office said on Friday that it has charged three men, including two former lawyers, in connection with its investigation into the collapse of a legal financing fund. Two former lawyers and a third man are due to appear before Westminster magistrates in connection with the collapse of a legal financing fund, the SFO said. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Timothy Schools, David Kennedy and Richard Emmett are charged with carrying out a fraudulent scheme to divert money from the Axiom Legal Financing Fund for their benefit. The SFO opened its investigation into the failed Cayman Islands-based fund in July 2014,...

