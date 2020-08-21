Consultant Calls For End To Flat Charges On Pensions

Law360, London (August 21, 2020, 5:07 PM BST) -- Consultant firm LCP has urged the government to end flat monthly membership fees on defined contribution pensions as the Department for Work and Pensions reviews pensions rules. LCP, formerly Lane Clark & Peacock LLP, said flat fees can erode the value of pension pots and are particularly detrimental to low-income workers, the majority of whom are women. "Charging structures need to be simple and fair to ensure the ongoing success of auto-enrollment, but flat fees bite hardest on those who can least afford them," said Stephen Budge, a principal at LCP. "If a lower paid worker sees the value of their pension...

