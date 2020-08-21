Fla. Telemedicine Schemers Cost Humana Millions, Suit Says

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Humana Insurance Co. sued a Florida telemedicine company on Thursday for allegedly preying upon Humana members through a telemedicine scheme that billed the insurer for millions of dollars' worth of unnecessary prescription creams. In a suit filed in the Southern District of Florida, Humana said the Boca Raton-based Quivvy Tech Corp. orchestrated a scheme to get personal medical information from Humana members and then have cooperating physicians write prescriptions for unnecessary medications that were shipped to the members' doors and billed to the insurer. "In turn, Humana members often were left confused, irate and in the possession of unwanted expensive creams,"...

