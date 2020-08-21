ITC Will Explore Supply Chain Issues For COVID-19 Goods

Sarah Martinson By

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S International Trade Commission said Friday it will be investigating supply chain challenges facing COVID-19 products including ventilators, masks and testing kits during the pandemic, based on an Aug. 13 request from lawmakers.The commission's latest investigation is its second probe into products needed to battle the novel coronavirus. The commission's first investigation examined tariffs on imported goods needed for COVID-19 supplies.The ITC said the second probe will focus on products that were in shortage during the first half of 2020. The commission will look at what constraints including regulatory requirements and trade restrictions affected the production of components needed for COVID-19 supplies."The USITC is seeking input for the investigation from all interested parties and requests that the information focus on the issues for which the USITC is requested to provide information and advice," the commission said, noting that the deadline for comments is Oct. 2.The commission expects to release a report on its investigation findings by Dec. 12.After the commission released findings from its first probe, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, requested that the agency conduct an investigation into the challenges facing supply chains for coronavirus medical equipment.The lawmakers asked the commission to provide an overview of the U.S. industries that produce supplies for COVID-19 with data on production, employment and trade. In addition, the congressional leaders requested that the agency conduct case studies on key products in each of the industries."The report should build on the earlier investigation and report by providing more detailed information on COVID-related industry sectors and particular products identified in the commission's previous report," Neal and Grassley wrote in their letter seeking the probe.The commission will hold a public hearing on the investigation on Sept. 23 and requests to attend the hearing must be submitted by Sept. 11.The offices of the lawmakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.--Editing by Stephen Berg.

