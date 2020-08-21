DOJ Wants Trustee To Oversee Arbitrated Merger Deal

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has asked an Ohio federal court to appoint a trustee tasked with overseeing the sale of a business that aluminum supplier Novelis agreed to shed as a condition for moving ahead with its $2.6 billion purchase of Aleris following a novel arbitration process. The DOJ's antitrust division filed a petition on Tuesday requesting the appointment of former U.S. Department of Homeland Security official Julie Myers Wood, now the CEO of consulting firm Guidepost Solutions LLC, to serve as a trustee responsible for the sale of Aleris' aluminum plant in Lewisport, Kentucky, along with other assets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS