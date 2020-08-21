Don't Miss It: Latham, Sullivan Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Latham & Watkins LLP and Shearman & Sterling LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Latham and Shearman Guide Occidental's $1.33B Land Grants Sale Energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. sold off Wyoming, Colorado and Utah Land Grant assets for about $1.33 billion to Orion Mine Finance in a deal put together with help from Latham & Watkins LLP and Shearman & Sterling LLP. The deal, which was announced Wednesday, covers about 4.5...

