Retailer Bluestem's Ch. 11 Plan Approved In Delaware

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Fingerhut catalog owner Bluestem Brands Inc. received approval Friday on its Chapter 11 plan, clearing the way for it to make distributions to creditors following the approval last month of the $250 million sale of the company to a group of secured lenders. During a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath gave her nod to the plan, saying the debtors had "presented a factual and legal basis" it be confirmed. "We are very proud to bring this plan to you today with so much consensus," Bluestem attorney W. Benjamin Winger of Kirkland & Ellis LLP told the judge....

