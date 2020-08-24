Mo. Pot Regulator Says It Can't Share License Applicants' Info

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Missouri's medical marijuana regulator has asked a state court to block an order forcing it to divulge license applicants' information to a business challenging its application denial, arguing that doing so would violate the state's constitution. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a Thursday petition that an order from the Administrative Hearing Commission compels the department to violate the Missouri Constitution by providing the unsuccessful applicant with confidential information from other applicants — including trade secrets, sensitive financial data and other proprietary information — without providing notice to the other applicants. "By forcing disclosure of third-party application...

