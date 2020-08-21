US Multinationals' Employment Rose In Year After Tax Revamp

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- U.S.-based multinational companies employed 28.6 million workers on American soil in 2018, the first full year following the federal tax overhaul, up 2.1% from the previous year, according to government data released Friday. Worldwide, U.S. multinationals had 43 million employees, an increase of 1.4% from 2017, the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in an annual report on multinationals. U.S. workers made up two-thirds of the companies' global payroll, roughly unchanged from the previous year. The multinationals also accounted for 22% of total private-sector employment in the U.S. during 2018, the most recent year for which complete data is available, the report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS