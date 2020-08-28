How CFPB Should Support Consumer Data Rights

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- As industry adjusts to changing political landscapes and updated regulations, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will issue an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking later this year on Section 1033 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, enacted into law more than a decade ago. Under Section 1033, every financial institution in the U.S. is required, under the law, to provide their customers with the ability to access and permission access to their data electronically in order to utilize third-party tools that can improve their financial well-being. This congressionally mandated authority supports a more transparent, customer-driven financial market, but...

