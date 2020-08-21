Pyxus Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed With No Recovery For Equity

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan of tobacco producer Pyxus International survived a valuation challenge from equity holders Friday when a Delaware bankruptcy judge affirmed that the company is insolvent and does not have enough value to provide distribution to the shareholders. In a bench ruling delivered via telephone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said two days of testimony from Pyxus executives and valuation experts for the debtor and the official committee of equity security holders led her to the conclusion that, even with adjustments unfavorable to the debtor, there was not sufficient value in the assets for shareholders to receive anything....

