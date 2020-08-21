US, EU Angle To Repair Trade Ties With Fresh Tariff Cuts

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and the European Union announced a deal to cut tariffs on a small batch of goods Friday as they attempt to repair a trade relationship that has been bogged down in a series of bitter disputes over the last several years. Under the arrangement, the EU will remove its duties on live and frozen lobsters, while the U.S. halves its levies on a litany of items including glassware, ceramics, prepared meals, propellant powders and cigarette lighters. To comply with World Trade Organization rules, the tariffs will be cut for all imports, not just targeted for the U.S. and EU...

