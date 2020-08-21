Toronto-Based Dealer Owes CFTC $500K Over Capital Deficits

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission struck a $500,000 settlement with a Toronto-based foreign exchange dealer and futures commission merchant on Friday over allegations that the firm's capital reserves dipped below the required thresholds for a period last year and the year prior. OANDA Corp.'s capital levels fell below the levels required of registered forex dealers and futures commissions merchants for 118 calendar days between April 2019 and August 2019, the CFTC said in its order. The shortfalls occurred after the firm improperly included forex accruals from an unqualifying entity in its calculations, resulting in additional reporting and supervisory violations, the regulator...

