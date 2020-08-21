Feds Stress Risk Focus For 'Politically Exposed' Bank Clients

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and federal banking regulators said Friday that banks should make sure their "politically exposed" clients receive customer due diligence that matches their risk levels but don't need to subject these clients to special extra scrutiny. In a joint statement, the agencies said that while there have been cases of foreign government officials exploiting their accounts at banks to engage in money laundering, bribery and other crimes, not all individuals who might qualify as politically exposed persons, or PEPs, "are high risk solely by virtue of their status." "Banks must adopt appropriate risk-based procedures for conducting CDD,"...

