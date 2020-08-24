NLRB Should Scrap Its 'Contract Bar,' Poultry Worker Says

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Union members displeased with their representation should have the right to decertify their unions during the term of a collective bargaining agreement, a poultry plant worker told the National Labor Relations Board. Delaware worker Oscar Cruz Sosa said Friday the NLRB's so-called contract bar doctrine, which stops workers from holding elections up to three years after a contract is signed, was never intended to be a function of the National Labor Relations Act and should be either nixed or amended. "Over many decades the contract bar has trapped countless employees in an unwanted exclusive bargaining relationship and made the union the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS