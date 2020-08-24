Cannabis Co. Attys Can't Practice In Okla., Shareholders Say

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Two shareholders suing a cannabis company and its CEO in a derivative suit over alleged mismanagement have urged an Oklahoma federal court to disqualify the defendants' attorneys, arguing the lawyers are not authorized to practice law in the state. Attorney Blair Krueger of Krueger LLP had his license temporarily suspended earlier this year in California yet continued to practice law, while Krueger and two other attorneys also representing Upper Street Marketing and CEO Joseph Earle in the case did not request permission to practice in the Northern District of Oklahoma before filing motions in the matter, according to shareholders James Janis...

