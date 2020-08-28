IP Hires: Haynes & Boone, Barnes & Thornburg​​​​​​​, White & Case

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone, Barnes & Thornburg, Womble Bond and White & Case are among the latest firms to expand their intellectual property capabilities, with key hires from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Buchanan Ingersoll and elsewhere. Here are the details on these hires. Haynes and Boone Joseph Matal Haynes and Boone LLP has landed the former acting director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, who also played a key role in drafting the America Invents Act. Joseph Matal, who served as temporary head of the USPTO and as an associate solicitor, joined the firm's intellectual property practice in Washington, D.C. Although he was still writing briefs for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS