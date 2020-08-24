Pa. Hospital Chain Denies Discovery Abuse In Merger Dispute

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network is fighting a sanctions bid against it for seeking documents from a nursing home operator that has been communicating with the Federal Trade Commission as part of the agency's challenge to Einstein's proposed merger with another Philadelphia hospital chain. Einstein told a Pennsylvania federal court on Friday that it wouldn't have to seek the documents if Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. had been as forthcoming with the hospital chain as it was with the FTC. "Einstein's motion to compel response ... is well-founded. It was invited by plaintiffs demonstrated interest in this information, and necessitated by Prospect's one-sided...

