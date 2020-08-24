BP Faces Liability Over Ind. Refinery Particulate Emissions

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- BP should be held liable for excess particulate matter emissions and Clean Air Act testing infractions at its oil refinery in the northwestern corner of Indiana that led to violation notices from the state, an Indiana federal judge has said. U.S. Magistrate Judge John E. Martin recommended Friday that the Sierra Club win partial summary judgment against BP, saying testing and letters from the state support the environmental group's claims that BP is liable for excess emissions from three of five boiler stacks subject to litigation. BP's refinery in Whiting, Indiana, is its largest in the world, processing more than 400,000...

