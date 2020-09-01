PE Credit Considerations After IntegraMed Ch. 7 Ruling

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- In recent years, medical practices have increasingly attracted private equity investors seeking to consolidate various specialty practices, which typically borrow money to effectuate their strategy. A controversial ruling in a recent Chapter 7 case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, In re: IntegraMed Holding Corp.,[1] has caused both private equity investors and secured lenders to reexamine the perceived collateral packages securing such credit facilities. The IntegraMed Case IntegraMed, a private equity-backed manager of physician clinics and specialty outpatient health care facilities, routinely entered into management service agreements, or MSAs, with medical practices whereby the physicians associated with...

