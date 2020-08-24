Paul Hastings Adds Infrastructure Finance Partner In London

Law360, London (August 24, 2020, 3:33 PM BST) -- Law firm Paul Hastings said Monday it has hired away an energy and infrastructure finance partner from Ashurst to join its London office as a partner in the finance team. Paul Hastings LLP said it has hired Derwin Jenkinson, who spent seven years at rival firm Ashurst, as the latest in a series of partner hires the firm has made for its London office. "Derwin's addition builds on our track record in London of attracting dynamic talent in the areas clients need it the most," Seth Zachary, chairman of Paul Hastings, said. "The talent we are attracting in London is a testament...

